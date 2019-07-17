BATON ROUGE, La. — A toxicologist has testified that a fraternity pledge was a "dead man walking" after chugging liquor during a hazing event.

The Advocate reports that Dr. Patricia Williams told the court Tuesday there was no way Max Gruver's 19-year-old body could have survived that level of intoxication. Gruver had a blood-alcohol level of more than six times the legal driving limit when he died in 2017 after a Phi Delta Theta event called "Bible study."

Williams' testimony came during the negligent homicide trial of Matthew Naquin, who witnesses identified as one of the event leaders who ordered pledges to drink 190-proof alcohol.

FBI investigators testified that Naquin deleted nearly 700 files from his cellphone after authorities told his lawyer they had a warrant. Prosecutors say there's no evidence suggesting any wrongdoing on the lawyer's part.