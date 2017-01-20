– Opportunity knocked Thursday night at Staples Center and the Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns responded with a comeback 104-101 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Towns’ 37-point, 12-rebound, 5-assist night the third 30-15-3 game of his career and it carried the Wolves past a Clippers team that was missing not one, but two All Stars: Point guard Chris Paul and forward Blake Griffin.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan stepped forth in their absence and delivered a 29-point, 16-rebound that wasn’t enough after the Wolves’ tactic to send him intentionally to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter paid off just enough.

Trailing 97-93 with three minutes, Towns scored nine consecutive points for the Wolves, the final two on a jump shot that put them ahead for the first time since the first half, at 102-101 with 45 seconds left.

The Wolves played Thursday’s second half without starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who did not return after halftime because of tightness in his hip.

Rookie Kris Dunn started the second half after Rubio played 16 ½ minutes in the first half, but could not go anymore because of that hip.

The injury came after Rubio had played in the previous five games perhaps the most assured stretch of his career, averaging 13.2 points, 14.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals in that time.

Without Rubio, Dunn played the entire third quarter before being replaced at the point to start the fourth quarter by Tyus Jones, who entered the game for the first time with 7.5 seconds left in the third quarter and played alongside Dunn to finish out the quarter.

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau played Dunn and Jones together for the game’s final six minutes when the Clippers went with a three-guard lineup.

– the rookie at age 22 – was the oldest player on the floor for the Wolves down the stretch.

Trailing by 10 points in the first half and by 12 early in the third quarter, the Wolves got themselves back into the game with a spirited third quarter that they ended with just a two-point deficit, at 79-77.

Austin Rivers’ three-pointer pushed the Clippers to a 83-77 lead with 10 ½ minutes remaining. When the Wolves pulled within 89-87, Jordan answered with a dunk that was his 24th and 25th points of the night.

The Wolves pulled within two points three times and intentionally fouled Jordan repeatedly in an attempt to catch the Clippers, a tactic that proved hit-and-miss enough to allow Towns’ tying jumper with 2 ½ minutes.

Paul’s injury is just the latest for a Clippers team that lost both players during a first-round playoff series against Portland that violently reversed course last spring when Paul broke his hand and Griffin was sidelined by a troublesome quad muscle.

“I look at it as better now than later,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “You can always find a positive. I’d rather go that route than the other one. It happened.”

Paul tore a thumb ligament in Monday’s home victory over Oklahoma City and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks, a timetable which extends well into Match.

Griffin, meanwhile, has not played since he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery just before Christmas. He ran at full speed during the team’s morning shootaround and his return is near, but not near enough to play Thursday against the Wolves.

Griffin watched the game from the Clippers’ bench while Paul watched elsewhere, but still had a presence.

“Chris is vocal, Chris will be in my ear,” Rivers said before the game. “He has already called me a couple of times. He called me last night when he was watching games and started going into each game, what he sees. Blake does it in a different way. He does it in the locker room with guys individually.

“They’re both very much involved. It’s good.”