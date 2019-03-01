INDIANAPOLIS – Every time down in the first quarter of Thursday’s 122-115 Timberwolves loss to the Pacers, the Wolves fed Karl-Anthony Towns the ball. He had his way with the Pacers inside and out, posting 23 points on his way to a monster night of 42 points (a season high) and 17 rebounds. The only problem for the Wolves was they let Towns’ performance go to waste in another close loss.

Towns also set the Wolves record for most points in three consecutive games with 113, topping the record of 112 set by Kevin Garnett in 2000.

“Just another night,” Towns said. “Just being aggressive. Made some shots. Some tough ones early, got good looks and stops, got some moves to go in.”

Towns was displeased with his 9 of 13 performance from the free-throw line, but other than that there wasn’t much to be upset about.

“They’re one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, I wasn’t going to let them hold me back,” Towns said. “I just wanted to go out there and be as aggressive, push the intensity, establish the intensity we needed to play with all night.”

While Towns tried to downplay his night, it was indicative of something larger to interim coach Ryan Saunders, especially the way Towns handled double teams.

“I think his game is evolving. I think it’s a scary thing to say,” Saunders said. “Forty-two points, 17 rebounds and he got in foul trouble. We could’ve played him a few more minutes as well. But he’s been aggressive and his teammates are doing a good job searching him out. The traps are coming from different areas of the floor, off different guys so he’s taking his time and trying to make the right plays out there too.”





