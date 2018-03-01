TIVERTON, R.I. — A Rhode Island school district is asking local taxpayers to dig deeper into their pockets to fund next year's school budget.
But don't expect outrage in Tiverton. The school committee wants a total of $1.
The committee is proposing increasing the next fiscal year's school budget by $800,000 over last year, but noted that it is getting an expected $340,000 in state aid and will withdraw almost $460,000 from its reserve fund. That leaves the town on the hook for $1, a minimum amount required by state law.
School Committee member Deborah Pallasch tells The Newport Daily News that the board has never asked for just $1 before.
A town referendum May 19 will allow registered voters to decide on the budget.
