NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A Rhode Island town council that approved a nonbinding resolution to boycott Nike products has reversed course.

No public comment was allowed at Monday's North Smithfield Town Council meeting when members voted 5-0 to withdraw the resolution that passed 3-2 last week.

President John Beauregard pushed the resolution that asked town departments to refrain from purchasing Nike products. Beauregard was upset with Nike's use of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Beauregard apologized Monday for the attention the issue brought to the town.

He says his opinion of Nike and Kaepernick has not changed, but he made a mistake by asking the council to take a formal position.