WESTERLY, R.I. — A Rhode Island town where Taylor Swift owns an oceanfront mansion is considering allowing parking on her street.
The town council in Westerly is scheduled on Monday night to discuss a proposal to allow parking on Bluff Avenue, where homes sell for millions of dollars.
Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift still couldn't park there, though.
The Westerly Sun reports the proposal is to allow parking for Westerly residents and property owners on Bluff Avenue. If approved, parking would be allowed for up to three hours on the west side of the street.
Currently, cars that park on the street can be towed.
Swift has hosted a number of July Fourth bashes at the mansion over the years.
