SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Sergio Garcia shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday to take a four-shot lead in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, the rain-shortened event hosted by the Spanish star's foundation.
The tournament winner last year and in 2011, Garcia had a 10-under 132 total at Valderrama Golf Club.
"Every time you win is special, and every time you have a chance of winning is special," Garcia said. "We have a good shot tomorrow, but it's not going to be an easy day at all, so we have to keep playing."
England's Ashley Chesters was second after a 70.
Scotland's Marc Warren (69) and Spain's Alvaro Quiros (70) and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (68) were 4 under.
The tournament was cut from 72 to 54 holes because of rain.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.