MADISON, Wis. — Tourist spending in Wisconsin in 2017 rose more than 3 percent from the previous year, to $12.7 billion.
Gov. Scott Walker says the travel and hospitality industry is booming, and that tourism continues to be "crucial" to the state economy.
Milwaukee County led all counties with nearly $2 billion in direct tourist spending, a 3 percent increase. Dane County was second and Sauk County third.
The data released by the Tourism Department and governor's office show that tourism accounted for $20.6 billion in total sales in 2017, up from $20 billion the previous year. The industry directly or indirectly supported nearly 200,000 jobs.
