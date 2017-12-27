BERLIN — A tourist ship has struck a highway bridge on the Rhine river in western Germany. Police say 27 people are injured.
The Swiss Crystal, which news agency dpa reports was en route to the Netherlands, hit a pillar of the bridge near Duisburg on Tuesday evening.
Another ship took the 103 passengers and 26 crew members to Duisburg. Police say four people with more serious injuries were released from hospitals on Wednesday morning.
The bridge has been closed as a precaution ahead of checks by structural engineers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Prosecutors demand 12-year prison term for Samsung heir Lee
Prosecutors are demanding a 12-year prison term for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong for his conviction on bribery and other charges.
World
Liberia waits to hear 1st results of runoff election
Liberia's National Elections Commission is expected to begin releasing provisional results Wednesday from the West African nation's presidential runoff.
World
Tourist ship strikes highway bridge in Germany; 27 hurt
A tourist ship has struck a highway bridge on the Rhine river in western Germany. Police say 27 people are injured.
World
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at candy factory in Moscow
Russian investigators say the former owner of a candy factory in Moscow has killed a security guard and injured three people.
World
Prince Harry to guest edit BBC show, interviewing Obama
Prince Harry is trying out life as a journalist by serving as guest editor on the BBC's flagship radio news program.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.