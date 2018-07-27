NEW YORK — Talk about a tourist trap!
A woman visiting New York City says she got locked inside a historic fortress and prison and was stuck for about an hour because a guard didn't have a key.
Shakira Stover tells the New York Post she was walking around Castle Williams on Governors Island on Wednesday when the doors were closed and padlocked.
The 35-year-old American living in Spain says she screamed for help and got the attention of a pair of British tourists, who summoned a guard.
Stover says the guard didn't have a key and had to get a park ranger to punch in the padlock code.
The fortress was built in 1811 to protect New York Harbor from the British. It was a military prison until 1965.
