MILAN — Italian news agency ANSA says at least one person has died when a tourist bus carrying Russian holidaymakers overturned in a highway accident in the region of Tuscany.
ANSA said Wednesday that some people were trapped inside the bus.
Highway authorities said a section of the Siena-Florence highway had been closed in one direction as a precaution.
No other information was immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
China cuts taxes to spur chip makers in face of US pressure
China is cutting taxes on its fledgling software and integrated circuit industries as U.S. export controls threaten to handicap Chinese tech companies.
World
Last days of May? UK leader in peril as Brexit offer slammed
British Prime Minister Theresa May was under pressure Wednesday to scrap a planned vote on her Brexit blueprint — and to resign — after her attempt at compromise got the thumbs-down from both her own Conservative Party and opposition lawmakers.
World
EU police agency says operation smashed organized crime ring
The European Union's police agency says an international law enforcement operation has smashed an organized crime gang that earned hundreds of millions of euros in drug and cigarette trafficking, assassinations and money laundering.
World
Big question for EU vote: How well will the far-right do?
The elections to the European Parliament have never been so hotly anticipated, with many predicting that this year's ballot which starts Thursday will mark a coming-of-age moment for the euroskeptic far-right movement.
World
Libya's Hifter meets French leader Macron amid fighting
Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter is in Paris for meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron amid growing international concern about his month-long offensive to take Libya's capital, Tripoli.