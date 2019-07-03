COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The state-run tourism agency says the arrival of tourists in Sri Lanka rapidly declined in June, dealing a severe blow to the lucrative industry in the aftermath of the Easter Day suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.
Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said Wednesday there were 63,072 tourist visits to Sri Lanka last month, a drop of 57% compared with June 2018, when the number was 146,828.
Seven suicide bombers struck three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21. Those killed included 45 foreigners mainly from China, India, the U.S. and U.K.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.
More From World
World
The Latest: LNA wants probe into strike on migrant center
The Latest on developments in Libya, where an airstrike on a migrant detention center in Tripoli killed at least 40 people (all times local):
World
World
Airstrike kills 44 migrants in Libyan detention center
An airstrike hit a detention center for migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli early Wednesday, killing at least 44 people and wounding dozens of others in an attack that the U.N. human rights chief said could amount to a war crime.
World
US sanctions Cuban firm to weaken Maduro's hold in Venezuela
The United States hit Cuba's state-run oil shipping firm Cubametales with financial sanctions on Wednesday, saying it's a key player propping up Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro.
World
UK summons Chinese ambassador over Hong Kong protests
The U.K. government summoned China's ambassador for a dressing-down on Wednesday after Beijing officials accused Britain of meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.