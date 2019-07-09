NANCY, France — Italian rider Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win on the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday.
Viviani made the most of the slight uphill finish in the eastern city of Nancy, using his considerable power to edge Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan and claim the fourth stage of the three-week race.
The 213.5-kilometer (133-mile) flat route from Reims to Nancy did not pose any major difficulty and was a perfect opportunity for sprinters to get a stage win.
Julian Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to wear the yellow jersey in five years after his solo victory in Stage 3, kept the overall lead.
____
More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Svitolina beats Muchova to reach Wimbledon semis
The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
Sports
Tour de France: Viviani storms bunch sprint to win Stage 4
Italian rider Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win on the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday.
Sports
Chasing 8th Wimbledon title, Serena Williams advances to semifinals
When Serena Williams' serve wasn't getting her all the points she needed at Wimbledon, she turned to her return game.
Golf
Kim returns to John Deere with 17 straight missed cuts
Michael Kim had missed six out of seven cuts and changed coaches when he showed up at the John Deere Classic last year. He broke…
Golf
Column: Wolff quickly adds a PGA Tour trophy to the hype
Matthew Wolff is so good that as a freshman at Oklahoma State, he received a vote for the Haskins Award as the best college player…