BOSTON — Mark Wahlberg is looking for a few tough guys to appear in his latest movie.
Boston Casting says auditions will be held Saturday at its offices in the city's Allston neighborhood, and it's encouraging "real people" with "tough faces" to answer the call.
The company says it's looking for construction workers, blue collar workers, public works workers, "fishermen, mob guys, etc.," for speaking roles and on-camera extras.
It's not clear what film is involved, but "Wonderland" — a collaboration between Netflix, Wahlberg and "Patriots Day" director Peter Berg — is in the works.
It'll star Wahlberg as the Boston private investigator immortalized in ABC's 1980s television series "Spenser: For Hire."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
'Tough guys' urged to audition for new Mark Wahlberg movie
Mark Wahlberg is looking for a few tough guys to appear in his latest movie.
Celebrities
Random fundraisers could dine with Patrick Dempsey
Actor Patrick Dempsey is offering to have dinner with five, randomly selected individuals who raise money for families affected by cancer.
Music
Ex-3 Doors Down bassist arrested on jail drug charge
The former bassist for 3 Doors Down is facing another drug charge.
National
Election crackdown runs into speed-tweeting human 'bots'
Nina Tomasieski logs on to Twitter before the sun rises. Seated at her dining room table with a nearby TV constantly tuned to Fox News, the 70-year-old grandmother spends up to 14 hours a day tweeting the praises of President Trump and his political allies, particularly those on the ballot this fall, and deriding their opponents.
Variety
Robert E. Lee statue vandalized on Richmond's Monument Ave.
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond's famed Monument Avenue has been vandalized.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.