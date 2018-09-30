Touch of Rosa? Why Meteorologists Are Pessimists

Note that the average first frost date (32F) at the MSP Airport typically happens ~October 10th. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are only 2 weeks away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing
According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.
Chlorophyll
Carotenoids
Anthocyanins
Tannins
Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree.
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
"THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"
"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."
US Drought Monitor - Minnesota
Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%.
By Paul Douglas
"A better day than you thought!" my wife trumpeted. "Where are those showers you predicted?" North of the MSP metro, I sighed. My wife's college roommate's daughter got married in Maple Grove late Sunday and I was thrilled and relieved that the weather was nicer than advertised.
To paraphrase a line from the movie, "Animal House", Hey, you messed up - you trusted me.
In certain patterns a few miles can make a big difference in the weather. And meteorologists, as a profession, tend to be professional pessimists. If the weather turns out nicer than predicted, great! But woe is me if the forecast goes south, especially on your wedding day.
Consider this cool-atmospheric-payback for 90s in mid-September. A cool bias continues this week, with the exception of Wednesday, when 80F isn't out of the question.
Today looks cool and showery, but sunny peeks lure the mercury to 60F tomorrow. A few T-storms may bubble up Wednesday; another dousing on Friday - spiked with moisture from ex-Hurricane Rosa impacting the desert southwest.
May the weather be "nicer-than-predicted" for you.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Cool, damp & showery. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 43 High: 51.
MONDAY NIGHT: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Winds: NE 5. Low: 46.
TUESDAY: Glimmers of sun. Not as chilly. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 60.
WEDNESDAY: Warm spike. Risk of a T-storm. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 78.
THURSDAY: Sunny start. More showers late. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 58.
FRIDAY: Few showers. Possible thunder. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 58.
SATURDAY: Damp start. Partial clearing. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 47. High: 60.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase, more showers possible. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 56.
This Day in Weather History
October 1st
1999: One of the earliest significant snowfalls in Minnesota history falls in a narrow track across southern Minnesota. Reported snowfall totals include 4.0 inches in Montgomery (Le Sueur County) and Northfield (Rice County), 3.8 inches in Springfield (Brown County), 3.0 inches in Vesta (Redwood county), and 2.8 inches in Mankato (Blue Earth County).
1989: High temperatures across central and southern Minnesota reach the 80's. Later in the day, a cold front would come through and drop the mercury to the 40's.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
October 1st
Average High: 65F (Record: 87F set in 1897)
Average Low: 45F (Record: 24F set in 1974)
Record Rainfall: 1.29" set in 2009
Record Snowfall: 0.0"
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
October 1st
Sunrise: 7:11am
Sunset: 6:53pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 42 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 55 Minutes
Moon Phase for October 1st at Midnight
0.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"On the mornings of October 2 and 3, 2018, rise before daybreak to see the moon shining in front of the constellation Gemini the Twins. You’ll have no trouble seeing Gemini’s two brightest stars, Castor and Pollux, near the moon. These stars are sometimes called “twins,” but they don’t look alike in the sky. Pollux is brighter and more golden. Castor shines pure white. Then – as the week passes – watch the moon move. It’ll be in front of Cancer the Crab – the faintest constellation of the zodiac – to the east of Gemini on October 4. Cancer is so faint that it’ll be all but impossible to see on that morning. But let the moon orient you so that you can come back later to view Cancer’s hidden treasure. More about it below. Although the sky chart above is designed for temperate latitudes in North America, you’ll see the moon passing through Gemini and Cancer from all parts of the world. The moon moves in front of the constellations of the zodiac at the rate of about 1/2 degree (the moon’s own angular diameter) eastward per hour. So – for example – if you’re in the world’s Eastern Hemisphere at dawn on October 2 and 3, you’ll see the moon offset a bit, with respect to our chart, toward the previous date. No matter where you are, just look for the moon. The stars near it on the mornings of October 2 and 3 will be Gemini’s stars. These two stars will be noticeable – even when the moon moves away – for being bright and close together on the sky’s dome."
"Arctic ice hit one of its lowest points on record, but there’s another grim statistic"
"Sea ice in the Arctic has just about melted to its lowest point of 2018, and this reinforces a trend of dwindling ice atop the globe — where the climate is warming two to three times faster than the rest of the planet. As of last week, it's the sixth-lowest ice extent — known as the sea ice minimum — in nearly 40 years of satellite records, and with the summer's end it's likely to keep that ranking. This statistic alone might not carry the bite of 2012's extreme Arctic melt, in which the ice thawed to its lowest point ever recorded. Yet, a closer examination of what's transpired in the great north this year reveals the Arctic's ever-accelerating disappearance. "I don’t want the story to be 'This was a ho-hum year'," Jeremy Mathis, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist who has led the agency's Arctic Research Program, said in an interview. "Even though the ice didn’t break an all-time record, it was still well below the historical average."
"Typhoon Trami drenches southern Japan as it marches toward mainland"
"A powerful typhoon unleashed heavy winds and rain on southern Japan this weekend as it slowly marched toward the nation's main islands. Typhoon Trami was the equivalent of Category 2 hurricane when it passed over the Ryukyu Islands on Friday night. It's expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 48 hours and could regain what would be a Category 3 status before potentially hitting Japan's main islands. The Ryuku Island chain stretches north of Taiwan to the Japanese island of Kyushu, and includes Okinawa, the largest island in the chain, with about 1.4 million people, including around 25,000 US troops and their families. Landfall on mainland Japan is expected early Sunday, making Trami the fifth typhoon to hit the country's main islands since July. The storm is expected to be the equivalent of a strong Category 2 or a weak Category 3 hurricane at that time, with winds around 175 to 185 kilometers per hour (109 to 115 mph). If it misses direct landfall on Kyushu, it likely will hit the main island of Honshu six to 12 hours later. Rainfall totals of 150 to 300 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) will be widespread, with localized amounts of more than 500 millimeters (19.6 inches) expected. Earlier in the typhoon season, Typhoon Jebi, the strongest storm to hit Japan's mainland in 25 years, smashed through the west of the country, killing at least 10 people and causing widespread damage through high winds and storm surges. Trami comes at the end of a summer of disasters in Japan that included Jebi, flooding and heatwaves."
Tracking ROSA
Rosa will continue its northeasterly track through the early week time frame, which will bring heavy tropical rains to the Desert Southwest through the early week time frame.
Heavy Rains From Rosa
As remnants of Rosa move into the Southwest, rainfall tallies could approach 4" to 6"+, which could lead to areas of flooding.
Tropical Climatology