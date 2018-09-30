Touch of Rosa? Why Meteorologists Are Pessimists

80F on Wednesday?

After a VERY chilly weekend, temps will rebound into the 70s and 80s by Wednesday. Enjoy it because it'll only last a day, temps will drop to well below average levels again by Thursday.

Severe Threat Wednesday?

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of strong to severe storms across parts of southeastern MN on Wednesday afternoon/evening. Stay tuned!

Chilly Last Weekend of September

Thanks to Praedictix Meteorologist DJ Kayser for the picture below. He is spending some time up north and has been dealing with pretty chilly/frosty temps as of late. Other than a quick temp warm up on Wednesday, much of the week ahead will be cool and somewhat soggy.

Low Temps Saturday Morning

Saturday morning was the coldest morning in the Twin Cities since April 25th when the mercury dipped to 35F. Officially, MSP Airport has not yet seen its first frost of 32F or colder and the last time we've dipped to that mark was April 20th at 28F.

Average First Frost?



Note that the average first frost date (32F) at the MSP Airport typically happens ~October 10th. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are only 2 weeks away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing

__________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ 16 Different Tornadoes From the September 20, 2018 Severe Weather Event After several detailed ground surveys, the National Weather Service found 16 different tornado tracks form the severe weather event across southeastern MN on September 20th. Interestingly, there have now been 30 tornadoes across the state this year. By the way, the 30-year average (1991-2010) is 45 tornadoes in Minnesota. Following several ground surveys; utilizing high resolution satellite and radar imagery; speaking with local officials, trained spotters, and the general public; and drone and aerial footage it appears there were 16 tornadoes from southern to eastern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin on September 20 2018. This information may be updated as new data becomes available. The difficulty with surveying this event was due in part to many potential tornado tracks amongst widespread wind damage. Since the storms were racing east northeastward around 65 mph, many of the typical indicators for differentiating tornado versus straight line wind damage were not available (e.g. debris deposited westward), particularly across Rice County. Instead, there were areas of enhanced damage on the southern end of the tornado track, with little damage to the north. Most of the damage was to trees, although there were pockets of significant structural damage. Survey teams received numerous accounts of survivors seeking shelter immediately after receiving the Tornado Warning via a Wireless Emergency Alert notification. Some of these people later had their house or other structure significantly damaged or destroyed. It is of the opinion of the surveyors that this was one big factor for the lack of fatalities or injuries. The NWS would like to thank all the spotters, local officials, broadcast television, local media, volunteer and media drone operators, and citizens that contributed to the sharing of information before, during, and after the event. Overall, there were six EF0s, nine EF1s, and one EF2. See the full severe weather report from the NWS Twin Cities HERE:

Fall Color Peeping

WOW - take a look at the image below from Lutsen Mountain! That was captured on the Lutsen Mountain 360° webcam early Saturday morning. Note how vibrate the inland trees look! Lots of Reds, yellows and oranges showing up on the inland maple trees. Boy does that look nice.

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are changing fast, especially up north. According to the MN DNR, much of northern MN is now eithern 25% to 75%, while 10%-25% is now showing up across the Twin Cities Metro! See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



What causes fall colors?

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color and what causes the leaves to turn the color they do? The MN DNR has a great explanation.

Four main groups of biochemicals are responsible for the various yellows, oranges, reds and browns that we see in the fall:

Chlorophyll

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Tannins Each has its own color and chemistry. As the amount of these chemicals vary, they will cause subtle variations in color from one leaf to the next, or even from tree to tree. See more from the MN DNR HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ "THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall." See more from Thrillist HERE:

Soggy September

September was a very wet month across much of the state and especially for folks in the south. Note that Sioux Falls, SD and Rochester, MN have both seen more than 7" of rain, which is nearly 4.50" of rain above average for the month so far. The Twin Cities has even seen 6.87" of rain this month, which is nearly 4" above average for the month and the 6th wettest September on record.

________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%. ___________________________________________________________________

High Temps Monday

The high temperature spread across the state on Monday will still be VERY chilly with readings only warming into the 40s and 50s. These temps will be nearly -10F to -15F below average and will feel more like mid/late October.

Weather Outlook

The weather loop below from Monday to PM Tuesday shows our next batch of precipitation moving through the Upper Midwest early in the week. Much of the rain will fall through the first half of the day Monday, while most of the day Tuesday will be dry.

Wet Week Ahead

Take a look at NOAA's WPC precipitation forecast through all of next week. Note the widespread heavy rainfall potential of nearly 1" to 2". Interestingly, some of this heavy moisture will be in association with the remnants of Hurricane Rosa in the Eastern Pacific. The bulk of moisture associated with Rosa will move through the Upper Midwest Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Remnants of ROSA

Here's the weather depiction from PM Tuesday to Thursday morning, which shows fairly widespread and potentially heavy rain moving through the region. Interestingly, this will be the remants of Hurricane Rosa that was once a major category 4 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific last week.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended forecast as we head into the first half of October looks generally quite chilly. Despite a brief warmup into the 70s on Wednesday of next week, highs will only warm into the 50s over the next couple of weeks. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities on October 1st is 65F and drops to 59F on the 15th. With that said, we will likely have well below average temps a majority of the time through the first half of October.

________________________________________________________________________________ Touch of Rosa? Why Meteorologists Are Pessimists

By Paul Douglas "A better day than you thought!" my wife trumpeted. "Where are those showers you predicted?" North of the MSP metro, I sighed. My wife's college roommate's daughter got married in Maple Grove late Sunday and I was thrilled and relieved that the weather was nicer than advertised. To paraphrase a line from the movie, "Animal House", Hey, you messed up - you trusted me. In certain patterns a few miles can make a big difference in the weather. And meteorologists, as a profession, tend to be professional pessimists. If the weather turns out nicer than predicted, great! But woe is me if the forecast goes south, especially on your wedding day. Consider this cool-atmospheric-payback for 90s in mid-September. A cool bias continues this week, with the exception of Wednesday, when 80F isn't out of the question. Today looks cool and showery, but sunny peeks lure the mercury to 60F tomorrow. A few T-storms may bubble up Wednesday; another dousing on Friday - spiked with moisture from ex-Hurricane Rosa impacting the desert southwest. May the weather be "nicer-than-predicted" for you.

Extended Forecast MONDAY: Cool, damp & showery. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 43 High: 51. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Winds: NE 5. Low: 46. TUESDAY: Glimmers of sun. Not as chilly. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 60. WEDNESDAY: Warm spike. Risk of a T-storm. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 78. THURSDAY: Sunny start. More showers late. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 58. FRIDAY: Few showers. Possible thunder. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 58. SATURDAY: Damp start. Partial clearing. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 47. High: 60. SUNDAY: Clouds increase, more showers possible. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 56.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

October 1st 1999: One of the earliest significant snowfalls in Minnesota history falls in a narrow track across southern Minnesota. Reported snowfall totals include 4.0 inches in Montgomery (Le Sueur County) and Northfield (Rice County), 3.8 inches in Springfield (Brown County), 3.0 inches in Vesta (Redwood county), and 2.8 inches in Mankato (Blue Earth County). 1989: High temperatures across central and southern Minnesota reach the 80's. Later in the day, a cold front would come through and drop the mercury to the 40's.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 1st Average High: 65F (Record: 87F set in 1897)

Average Low: 45F (Record: 24F set in 1974) Record Rainfall: 1.29" set in 2009

Record Snowfall: 0.0"

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 1st Sunrise: 7:11am

Sunset: 6:53pm Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 42 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 55 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for October 1st at Midnight

0.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "On the mornings of October 2 and 3, 2018, rise before daybreak to see the moon shining in front of the constellation Gemini the Twins. You’ll have no trouble seeing Gemini’s two brightest stars, Castor and Pollux, near the moon. These stars are sometimes called “twins,” but they don’t look alike in the sky. Pollux is brighter and more golden. Castor shines pure white. Then – as the week passes – watch the moon move. It’ll be in front of Cancer the Crab – the faintest constellation of the zodiac – to the east of Gemini on October 4. Cancer is so faint that it’ll be all but impossible to see on that morning. But let the moon orient you so that you can come back later to view Cancer’s hidden treasure. More about it below. Although the sky chart above is designed for temperate latitudes in North America, you’ll see the moon passing through Gemini and Cancer from all parts of the world. The moon moves in front of the constellations of the zodiac at the rate of about 1/2 degree (the moon’s own angular diameter) eastward per hour. So – for example – if you’re in the world’s Eastern Hemisphere at dawn on October 2 and 3, you’ll see the moon offset a bit, with respect to our chart, toward the previous date. No matter where you are, just look for the moon. The stars near it on the mornings of October 2 and 3 will be Gemini’s stars. These two stars will be noticeable – even when the moon moves away – for being bright and close together on the sky’s dome." _________________________________________________________________ "Arctic ice hit one of its lowest points on record, but there’s another grim statistic" "Sea ice in the Arctic has just about melted to its lowest point of 2018, and this reinforces a trend of dwindling ice atop the globe — where the climate is warming two to three times faster than the rest of the planet. As of last week, it's the sixth-lowest ice extent — known as the sea ice minimum — in nearly 40 years of satellite records, and with the summer's end it's likely to keep that ranking. This statistic alone might not carry the bite of 2012's extreme Arctic melt, in which the ice thawed to its lowest point ever recorded. Yet, a closer examination of what's transpired in the great north this year reveals the Arctic's ever-accelerating disappearance. "I don’t want the story to be 'This was a ho-hum year'," Jeremy Mathis, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist who has led the agency's Arctic Research Program, said in an interview. "Even though the ice didn’t break an all-time record, it was still well below the historical average." See more from Mashable HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ "Typhoon Trami drenches southern Japan as it marches toward mainland" "A powerful typhoon unleashed heavy winds and rain on southern Japan this weekend as it slowly marched toward the nation's main islands. Typhoon Trami was the equivalent of Category 2 hurricane when it passed over the Ryukyu Islands on Friday night. It's expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 48 hours and could regain what would be a Category 3 status before potentially hitting Japan's main islands. The Ryuku Island chain stretches north of Taiwan to the Japanese island of Kyushu, and includes Okinawa, the largest island in the chain, with about 1.4 million people, including around 25,000 US troops and their families. Landfall on mainland Japan is expected early Sunday, making Trami the fifth typhoon to hit the country's main islands since July. The storm is expected to be the equivalent of a strong Category 2 or a weak Category 3 hurricane at that time, with winds around 175 to 185 kilometers per hour (109 to 115 mph). If it misses direct landfall on Kyushu, it likely will hit the main island of Honshu six to 12 hours later. Rainfall totals of 150 to 300 millimeters (6 to 12 inches) will be widespread, with localized amounts of more than 500 millimeters (19.6 inches) expected. Earlier in the typhoon season, Typhoon Jebi, the strongest storm to hit Japan's mainland in 25 years, smashed through the west of the country, killing at least 10 people and causing widespread damage through high winds and storm surges. Trami comes at the end of a summer of disasters in Japan that included Jebi, flooding and heatwaves." See more from CNN HERE: ______________________________________________________________________________ Tracking ROSA Rosa will continue its northeasterly track through the early week time frame, which will bring heavy tropical rains to the Desert Southwest through the early week time frame. Heavy Rains From Rosa As remnants of Rosa move into the Southwest, rainfall tallies could approach 4" to 6"+, which could lead to areas of flooding.

__________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology