LONDON — Tottenham has earned a record profit for a soccer team of nearly 113 million pounds ($148 million).
Tottenham, which opened its new stadium on Wednesday and beat Crystal Palace 2-0, is in third place in the Premier League despite signing no new players over the last year.
A financial report posted on the British company registry showed a profit of 112,953,000 pounds in the year to June 30. That eclipses the profit posted by Liverpool of 106 million pounds ($139 million) covering last season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Sears to set to open first batch of smaller stores
After its journey through bankruptcy, Sears is getting ready to open its first batch of smaller stores focusing on appliances, mattresses and home services.
Business
CVS spreads same-day prescription deliveries to 36 states
CVS Health is expanding same-day prescription deliveries nationwide in the latest push by drugstores to keep customers who don't want to wait and are doing…
National
US companies' tax windfall fuels record share buybacks
U.S. corporations spent a record amount buying back their own shares last year, using 2017's tax-cut windfall to reward shareholders rather than to invest or…
Business
Tottenham reveals record $148M profit for soccer team
Tottenham has earned a record profit for a soccer team of nearly 113 million pounds ($148 million).
Variety
Target raises its minimum wage to $13 from $12
Target is raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers for the third time in less than two years.