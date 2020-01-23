Jeff Ferguson

Years as a coach: 42, including the past 18 as Totino-Grace head coach

Schools: Blaine, St. Agnes, Totino-Grace

Career record: 187-35

State tournament appearances: 13

Best finish: Class 4A state champions 2003, '04, '06, '07, '09, '10; Class 5A state champions, 2012; Class 6A state champions, 2016