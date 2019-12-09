KAMPALA, Uganda — The Uganda Red Cross says at least 26 people have been killed in floods unleashed by heavy rains in different parts of the east African country.
Irene Nakasiita, a spokeswoman for the Uganda Red Cross, said Monday that 17 flooding victims have been confirmed in the western district of Bundibugyo. She said another nine people have died in the mountainous districts of Sironko and Bududa in the east, where residents also face mudslides that can destroy entire enclaves.
Ugandan government officials have acknowledged the continuing threat from flooding and say relief is forthcoming to affected areas. Residents are being urged to relocate to safer areas.
