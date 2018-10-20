COLONIE, N.Y. — Authorities say a Canadian regional airline flight from Toronto to Boston has landed safely in Albany after reporting an air pressure problem in the cabin.
The Federal Aviation Administration says Sky Regional Flight 7672 touched down around 1:35 p.m. Saturday at Albany International Airport.
No injuries were reported.
Mississauga (mihs-ihs-AW-gah), Ontario-based Sky Regional hasn't immediately responded to phone and email messages. It flies regional routes in Canada and the Northeastern U.S.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Detroit police find 63 fetuses in funeral home amid probe
Police removed the remains of 63 fetuses from a Detroit funeral home and regulators shuttered the business amid a widening investigation of alleged improprieties at local funeral homes.
Nation
Snake names honor Darwin, fire god, Louisiana professor
A Louisiana professor is in heady company, honored by having one of three newly identified species of snakes from the Galapagos Islands named after him.
Nation
Utah officials: DUI suspected in head-on crash, 6 dead
A truck crossed a highway median in Utah and collided with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, killing all six men in the pickup in an accident authorities suspect may was caused by alcohol and prescription drugs, state troopers said Saturday.
Nation
10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape
Castor Gay knew his life had changed the moment he watched his back fence disappear into the howling wind and water started pouring from his ceiling. Mike Maddox sensed the same thing when he packed into a tiny pantry closet with his mom, brother and five dogs while his house shook.
National
Biden rallies union for Democrats in tight Nevada races
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke of working class struggles and said President Donald Trump is shredding American values as the Democrat rallied union members in Las Vegas to support Jacky Rosen and other Nevada Democrats.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.