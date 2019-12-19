DETROIT — Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has left Wednesday night's game at Detroit with a left hamstring strain.
Gasol headed toward the locker room in the first quarter, and by the end of the period, the Raptors had already ruled him out the rest of the game.
Toronto was already without guard Fred VanVleet (right knee) on Wednesday night. Detroit got stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from injuries of their own.
Gasol has started all 27 games for Toronto this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Earlington lifts St. John's over Albany (NY) 85-57
Marcellus Earlington posted 16 points and nine rebounds as St. John's cruised past Albany 85-57 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Gophers' last-chance efforts get two defensive ends to flip
Jah Joyner and Jalen Logan-Redding were surprise adds to the Gophers' recruiting class, which ranks 32nd nationally and ninth in the Big Ten.
Wild
Allen makes 35 saves, Blues beat Oilers 2-1
Brayden Schenn scored, Jake Allen made 35 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Cross leads Jacksonville St. over Delaware St. 92-80
Jacara Cross had a career-high 20 points as Jacksonville State topped Delaware State 92-80 on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Numbers game: New Orleans ends 13-game skid, sends Wolves to 8th straight loss
Without Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves struggled on offense. They shot just 37.9 percent, and made 10 of 27 three-pointers. Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points, but needed 23 shots.