An origin story about the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, a Mr. Rogers biopic with Tom Hanks and a film starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Lizzo about strippers who scam Wall Street bankers will be among the films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Sept. 5-15 festival is looked to for hints about what movies the studios hope will gain awards-season traction. It kicks off with the previously announced opening-night film "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band."

Artistic director Cameron Bailey and executive director Joana Vicente announced 53 more movies. They include "Joker," "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and "Hustlers." Iranian-born director Marjane Satrapi's Marie Curie film "Radioactive," in which Rosamund Pike plays the groundbreaking physicist, will close the festival.

Bailey said that "Joker" opens a new door for the festival.

"This is our first entry into the superhero world as far as I can remember," he said. "But it's a really original vision. It's disturbing, utterly compelling, really gripping from start to finish. ... And one of the most remarkable things is that Joaquin Phoenix, in a career of great performances, gives one of his very best."

Among the standout performances the programmers singled out are Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx in the civil rights drama "Just Mercy," Meryl Streep in the investigative journalism drama "The Laundromat," Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the divorce saga "Marriage Story" and Renée Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic "Judy."

Other high-profile films include "Ford v Ferrari" with Christian Bale and Matt Damon, the Harriet Tubman biopic "Harriet" starring Cynthia Erivo and the Bruce Springsteen concert film "Western Stars."