TORONTO — Patrick Mullins tied it in the 77th minute and Toronto FC played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.
Benji Michel scored for Orlando City (8-11-6) in the 69th minute. Toronto is 9-11-5.
Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado was issued a yellow card in the 34th minute for a hard tackle on Nani. The Orlando midfielder stayed in the game after a brief delay for examination by the medical staff.
In the 82nd minute, Orlando's Lamine Sane was shown a yellow card for a hard tackle.
