TORONTO — Russell Teibert and Kei Kamara scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday to eliminate the Reds from playoff contention a year after they won the MLS Cup.
Teibert scored in the fourth minute, and Lamara connected in the 78th for Vancouver (12-12-7).
Doneil Henry tied it at 1 for Toronto (9-16-6) in the 73rd.
