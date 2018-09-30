TORONTO — Sebastian Giovinco, Lucas Jansson, Victor Vazquez and Marky Delgado scored and defending MLS champion Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 4-1 on Saturday night to keep its slender playoff hopes alive.
Toronto (9-15-6) won for the first time in league play this season after conceding the first goal.
Cristian Penilla scored for New England (8-11-11).
Gophers
Mullen, Florida beat No. 23 Mississippi State 13-6
When Florida needed a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham made a bold call with a safety blitz. Coach Dan Mullen knew the risk of leaving that part of the field open and loved it anyway.
Twins
Twins
Twins
Twins
Gibson finishes season strong in 8-3 Twins victory over White Sox
After posting a 5.07 ERA in each of this previous two seasons, Kyle Gibson's mark of 3.62 is the lowest of his career.
