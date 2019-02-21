BLOOMINGTON, Minn. _ Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $59.5 million.

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $603 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, Toro expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.20.

Toro shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 4 percent in the last 12 months.

