A stormy weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro area failed to materialize Wednesday evening, but several tornado touchdowns occurred in northern Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.

No injuries or major damage were reported.

Tornadoes touched down in three places — Buyck, Wirth and east of Orr toward Elbow Lake, according to the NWS.

A tornado warning for St. Louis County expired at 9:15 p.m., but a tornado watch remained in effect till 10 p.m. for St. Louis, Itasca and Koochiching counties.