A swarm of tornadoes so tightly packed that one may have crossed the path carved by another tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, smashing homes, blowing out windows and ending the school year early for some students because of damage to buildings. One person was killed and at least 130 were injured.

The storms were among 55 twisters that forecasters said may have touched down Monday across eight states stretching eastward from Idaho and Colorado.

The winds peeled away roofs — leaving homes looking like giant dollhouses — knocked houses off their foundations, toppled trees, brought down power lines and churned up so much debris that it was visible on radar. Highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an Ohio interstate.

Some of the heaviest damage was reported just outside Dayton.

"I just got down on all fours and covered my head with my hands," said Francis Dutmers, who with his wife headed for the basement of their home in Vandalia, about 10 miles outside Dayton, when the storm hit with a "very loud roar" Monday night. The winds blew out windows around his house, filled rooms with debris and took down most of his trees.

Of the injured, more than two dozen were admitted to hospitals.

This apartment in Dayton, Ohio, was one of the many buildings damaged. Nine tornadoes were reported in the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in three hard-hit counties, allowing the state to suspend normal purchasing procedures and quickly provide supplies like water and generators.

Reports posted online by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center showed that 14 suspected tornadoes touched down in Indiana, 12 in Colorado and nine in Ohio. Seven were reported in Iowa, five in Nebraska, four in Illinois and three in Minnesota, with one in Idaho.

To the west, thunderstorms dropped hail as large as tennis balls in Colorado, and dozens of drivers in Nebraska pulled off Interstate 80 with broken windshields.

Forecasters warned of the possibility of powerful thunderstorms Tuesday in the Kansas City area, as well as more bad weather in Ohio.

A tornado with winds up to 140 mph struck near Trotwood, Ohio, a community of about 24,500 people 8 miles outside Dayton. Several apartment buildings were damaged or destroyed, including one complex where the entire roof was torn away, and at least three dozen people were treated for cuts, bumps and bruises.

"If I didn't move quick enough, what could have happened?" said Erica Bohannon of Trotwood, who hid in a closet with her son and their dog. She emerged to find herself looking at the sky. The roof was gone.

About 40 minutes after that tornado cut through, the NWS tweeted that another one was crossing its path.

A boil-water advisory was issued after the city's pumping stations lost power. Dayton Power & Light said more than 50,000 customers remained without electricity and restoration efforts could take days.

A high school gym in Dayton was designated an emergency shelter until authorities realized it was unusable. Vandalia's school system tweeted that it is ending the year two days early because of building damage. In nearby hard-hit Brookville, where the storm tore off the school's roof, classes were canceled.

In Indiana, a twister touched down in Pendleton, about 35 miles from Indianapolis. At least 75 homes were damaged there and in nearby Huntsville, said Madison County Emergency Management spokesman Todd Harmeson. No serious injuries were reported.

Pendleton residents were urged to stay in their homes Tuesday morning because of downed power lines and other dangers. "People are getting antsy. I know they want to get outdoors, and I know they want to see what's going on in the neighborhood," Harmeson said. But he added: "We still have hazards out there."