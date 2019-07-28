Tornado Watch Including The Twin Cities Metro Until 9 PM Sunday

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until 9 PM, including the Twin Cities. Already there have been reports of a tornado near Hutchinson and near Silver Lake late this afternoon. Storm chaser Bill Doms has video of the tornado near Silver Lake on his twitter page, which you can get to by clicking here.

_______________________________________________

Hottest Temperature In Minnesota History

This is a record I don't want to break anytime soon. Back on July 29, 1917, the thermometer reached a blistering 115F out in Beardsley, MN. That's the warmest recorded high in Minnesota history. On that date, 90s and 100s were common across the state as the high even reached 108F up in Thief River Falls.

_______________________________________________

Meteorological Summer Rain So Far At MSP

Do you think that it has rained a bunch, especially on weekends, this summer? You'd be correct. Only one weekend so far this meterological summer (beginning on June 1st) has been completely dry with 0.00" of rain recorded both days at the Twin Cities airport - that was on July 6th and 7th. Another weekend had only a trace of rain - June 8th (0.00") and 9th (Trace). Looking at the rain each day in the Twin Cities since the beginning of meteorological summer (through Saturday), we have seen four overall days with at least an inch of rain. The wettest day was July 1st with 2.02" of rain falling.

_______________________________________________

A Fairly Calm, Nice Week Of Weather In Store!

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

It really shouldn't surprise anyone that rain moved in on Sunday. I mean, weekends are supposed to attract rain, correct? Since the beginning of June, only one weekend has been completely dry with 0.00" in the bucket at MSP airport: the weekend after the Fourth of July (July 6th-7th). One other weekend had only a trace of rain - the weekend of June 8th-9th. Of course, this doesn't consider when during the day the rain fell, which technically means the rain that fell other weekends may have not completely impacted your plans.

No rain is in sight over the next several days as a quiet work week of weather is ahead with lots of sunshine. The next best chance of rain will arrive as we head into next weekend. Highs start the week below average in the 70s but should climb back to around average by the weekend.

Remember that it could always be worse. Back on this date in 1917, Beardsley out in western Minnesota recorded the highest temperature in the history of the state - a blistering 115F.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Breezy. Some PM clouds. Wake up 65. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Pleasant. A few passing clouds. Wake up 57. High 76. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. A touch warmer. Wake up 58. High 79. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: More humid otherwise another nice day with mostly sunny skies. Wake up 60. High 81. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Rain out in western Minnesota. Wake up 64. High 82. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of a few afternoon storms. Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More scattered storms possible. Wake up 65. High 83. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 29th

1917: The hottest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota, 115 degrees, occurs at Beardsley.

1849: Severe storms hit the newly constructed post of Ft. Ripley between 3 and 5 AM. W.J. Frazier, Head Surgeon notes: 'Rain and hail with much thunder and lightning and very high winds breaking many trees.'

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 29th

Average High: 83F (Record: 98F set in 1999)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 47F set in 1971)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 1.11" set in 1989)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 29th

Sunrise: 5:54 AM

Sunset: 8:43 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 48 minutes and 28 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 16 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 6th (14 hours, 29 minutes, and 2 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 6 AM: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM: August 8th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A very nice day of weather is expected across much of the state Monday. Across central and southern Minnesota we'll see mainly sunny skies, but a few more clouds are possible across northern Minnesota. It is also areas in far northern Minnesota - places like International Falls and Grand Marais - that might see a passing shower during the afternoon. Highs for most locations will be in the 70s but only climb into the 60s along the International Border.

Those highs on Monday, however, are going to be below average across most of the state by a good 5-10F degrees. The average high in the Twin Cities for July 29th is 83F.

Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures do return closer to average by the end of the week. By Friday, dewpoints will also be back on the rise into the low and mid-60s, so it will start to feel a touch stickier out there to end the week.

We'll see those slowly rising temperatures continue through the second half of the week and into the weekend in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low 80s expected. Even looking out into the first full week of August we aren't really seeing much heat with highs in the 70s and 80s possible.

After Sunday's rain, another dry period of weather is expected here in the Twin Cities with the best next opportunity for rain not working in until the weekend.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a cold front extending from the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains will help produce some showers and storms stretching as far east as portions of New England. A lingering boundary over the Florida Peninsula will help bring more rain to the state, especially in the afternoon hours. Afternoon showers and storms will also pop from portions of the Desert Southwest into the Front Range and back into the Northern Rockies.

The heaviest rain through 7 PM Tuesday will be across the upper Midwest, where rain through Sunday Night could total 1-2"+ in some spots.

_______________________________________________

Watching The Tropics, Atlantic Edition: Potential Development

In the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the eastern Caribbean that after crossing Hispaniola could move into a better environment for development across the Straits of Florida later this week. The NHC gives this area a 10% chance of formation in the next two days and a 20% chance in the next five days.

_______________________________________________

Watching The Tropics, Eastern Pacific Edition: Erick And Seven-E

We are keeping an eye on two systems in the Eastern Pacific: Erick and Seven-E. We'll start off with Erick, which is expected to become a hurricane late Monday as the system moves westward toward the Central Pacific. It should weaken late this week before passing near Hawaii, bringing the state the potential for increased rainfall and windy conditions.

Further to the east, Tropical Depression Seven-E has formed and will continue to move westward this week as well. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the middle of the week.

_______________________________________________

Inside India's water crisis: Living with drought and dry taps

More from Al Jazeera: "This year, large parts of India have seen the worst drought in decades. The monsoon, which usually provides some relief, was weeks late and when it finally arrived, it was once again deficient, with less rainfall than expected. Despite India's economic growth in recent years, it remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. And that inequality can be seen in people's access to life's most basic necessity: water. A government report found that 600 million Indians - nearly half the population - are facing acute water shortages. While swimming pools in luxury hotels remain full, three quarters of the population do not have drinking water in their homes. The effects of the drought are seen most clearly in rural India. About 300,000 Indian farmers have killed themselves in the past 25 years, and many more have deserted their crops to move to cities in search of work, leaving behind the elderly."

Want to fight climate change? Drink gin made from peas

More from the USA Today: "We all presumably want to do what’s best for the environment, whether it’s recycling, avoiding food waste, driving more fuel-efficient cars, or anything else that we’ve been told will help. But what if we could do our part just by the way we order cocktails? A new study published in the journal "Environmental International" outlines a novel way to help reduce carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions (harmful greenhouse gases): drink gin made from pea starch instead of the traditional wheat. This might be an easy way to increase efforts against climate change in the countries doing the least to protect the environment. The study, called “Just the tonic! Legume biorefining for alcohol has the potential to reduce Europe's protein deficit and mitigate climate change,” found that pea-starch gin had a smaller environmental footprint than the conventional kind in 12 categories. This was due in part to the fact that growing wheat requires the use of nitrogen fertilizers, while legumes like peas can source nitrogen directly from the atmosphere. "

What is regenerative farming? Experts say it can combat climate change

More from CBS News: "Christensen believes that regenerative farming, a strategy focused on the nourishment of the soil, is an effective way for farmers to adapt to the challenges of a changing climate and even help reverse the problem. Maybe it doesn't look like much more than dirt, but soil does more than just give crops life — it also serves as the terrestrial ecosystem's most significant carbon storehouse. Fertile soil is microbe- and carbon-rich. Improperly cultivating it with traditional practices like excessive tilling and monocropping (producing a single crop every year on the same land) kills off those critical microbes and releases large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. It's estimated that 10% to 20% of the 450 billion tons of carbon emitted since the Industrial Revolution may be attributed to soil carbon losses. Carbon that is released from the soil then oxidizes in the air and transforms into carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that traps heat and contributes to warming temperatures. "

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser