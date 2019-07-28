SILVER LAKE, Minn. — A tornado has touched down in central Minnesota, but no major damage or injuries are reported.

McLeod County Emergency Management Director Kevin Mathews says the tornado was spotted east of Silver Lake mid-afternoon Sunday.

Mathews says storm damage also is reported near Biscay. He says trees and outbuildings are damaged and power lines are down.

The National Weather Service will check to see if one tornado caused the damage.