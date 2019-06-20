MINNEAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has reported a confirmed tornado touchdown in southwestern Minnesota's Redwood County, but there are no early reports of damage.
The tornado was confirmed at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service took to Twitter to urge residents of the towns of Morgan, Clements, Wabasso and Redwood Falls to take cover until the tornado warning expired at 6 p.m.
Parts of Redwood County and nearby Brown County remained under a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm was capable of producing hail and strong winds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Car's driver dies in collision with dump truck at Minnetonka intersection
The crash occurred just east of Shady Oak Lake.
National
In Wisconsin, cannabis and CBD users close as Main Street
In a tiny room inside a hair salon in Viroqua, Wisconsin, two women gaze over a glass case. They have driven 30-some miles down the Mississippi River from La Crosse just to check out Kickapoo Kind, a shop established last summer in the heart of the state's politically liberal Driftless region.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Capsules
Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.
Local
Fierce storms, high water gobble up Lake Superior's south shore
After several years of high water on the Great Lakes, residents and governments are scrambling to figure out what to do to combat Mother Nature's wrath.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police take Compstat-like approach to drug overdoses
Jurisdictions share information to help identify trends before they escalate into major problems.