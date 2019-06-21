MINNEAPOLIS — Strong winds, heavy rain, hail and at least one tornado damaged a turkey barn and outbuildings, brought down tree branches and flooded streets in southwestern Minnesota.

There were no reports of injuries when the severe weather swept through Redwood, Brown and Watonwan counties Thursday evening. Watonwan County sheriff's officials say a large turkey barn near St. James sustained substantial damage. A deluge of rain flooded streets in Redwood Falls and Morgan. Baseball-sized hail fell in parts of the region.

The National Weather Service predicts more storms, some possibly severe, may arrive Friday afternoon in southern Minnesota.