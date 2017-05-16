CHETEK, Wis. — One person is dead and at least 25 were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

The tornado damaged the Prairie Lakes Estates trailer park north of Chetek. The National Weather Service reported a touchdown in the area just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KARE-TV and KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities report the tornado hit the Prairie Lakes Estates trailer park north of Chetek, about 110 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Helicopter video from WCCO-TV shows extensive damage at the trailer park, with several homes reduced to rubble.

Sheriff's dispatchers say they're too busy to provide details.

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin tells KSTP that numerous emergency vehicles have gone to the trailer park. He says he had no immediate confirmation of any injuries. He estimates the park had around 50 homes.

Martin also says several turkey barns in the area were hit hard.