DEERFIELD, Wis. — Three employees of a machinery business in Deerfield escaped injury when a tornado ripped the roof off their building.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down briefly Thursday afternoon. It also knocked down trees and damaged a home and playground equipment in the village.

Employees at the International Machine Exchange said the building sustained extensive damage. First responders evacuated nearby businesses and a daycare when the smell of natural gas emanated from International Machine. Alliant Energy responded and the gas line was shut down.