DEERFIELD, Wis. — Three employees of a machinery business in Deerfield escaped injury when a tornado ripped the roof off their building.
The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down briefly Thursday afternoon. It also knocked down trees and damaged a home and playground equipment in the village.
Employees at the International Machine Exchange said the building sustained extensive damage. First responders evacuated nearby businesses and a daycare when the smell of natural gas emanated from International Machine. Alliant Energy responded and the gas line was shut down.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.