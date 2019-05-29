– The tornado screeching across southern Ohio on Monday night triggered a cellphone alert that roused Rich Schlarman. He ignored it. Then came another. That was enough to persuade him to hurry his 83-year-old mother toward the basement.

"We only made it down about four steps when I heard a loud boom," Schlarman said. "If we hadn't made it down as far as we had, we would probably not have made it."

On Tuesday, his home was a shambles: another house crippled amid a stretch of severe weather that has tormented towns from the Rockies to the mid-Atlantic in recent weeks.

Now the severe weather had come to Celina, a city of about 10,000 people about 60 miles northwest of Dayton, causing the kind of devastation that has left state after state with ruined homes and grieving families this spring.

Last week, authorities linked tornadoes to at least seven deaths and scores of injuries. U.S. weather forecasters logged preliminary reports of more than 500 tornadoes in a 30-day period — a rare figure, if the reports are ultimately verified — after the start of the year proved mercifully quiet.

"From mid-April on, it's just been on a tear," said Patrick Marsh, meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. "What has really set us apart has been the last 10 days or so. The last 10 days took us from about normal to well above normal."

Monday, Marsh said, was the 11th day in a row with at least eight tornado reports, tying the record. The storms have drawn their fuel from two sources: a high-pressure area that pulled the Gulf of Mexico's warm, moist air into the central U. S., where it combined with the effects of a trough trapped over the Rockies.

"We are flirting in uncharted territory," Marsh said. "Typically, you'd see a break of a day or two in between these long stretches, but we're just not getting that right now." Forecasters said that even the briefest of reprieves might not come until late this week, and another round of severe weather erupted Tuesday.

Climate change is increasingly linked to extreme weather, but limited historical data, especially when compared with temperature information going back more than a century, has made it difficult for researchers to determine whether rising temperatures are making tornadoes more common and severe.

In Ohio on Tuesday, residents and emergency officials were responding to the destruction that happened overnight, when radars glowed with the telltale signatures of violent storms. The worst of the weather unfolded just before midnight in and around Dayton, where authorities reported "significant" damage and trouble with the local water system.

The federal government said Tuesday that its initial reports showed at least nine tornado touchdowns across six counties, which were left to contend with spotty phone service, blocked streets, boil-water advisories and evacuations.

Dire warnings and frantic rushes to safety have taken place across the country in recent weeks, and the nation's tornado death toll has reached its highest level since 2014. So far this year, tornadoes have been blamed for at least 38 deaths in the U.S., including this week's death in Celina. Most of this year's tornado deaths were in Beauregard, Ala., where 23 people were killed in early March, but at least eight states have reported tornado fatalities since Jan. 1.