Tori Ramen (161 Victoria St. N., St. Paul, 651-340-4955, toriramen.com) will close this summer. It was the city’s first pork-free ramen restaurant when it opened in 2016. Chef/co-owner Jason Dorweiler made the announcement on Facebook.

“To everyone that has tipped a bowl up in our restaurant, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Dorweiler wrote. “It comes not with despair, but instead optimism as we prepare for the days ahead.”

The tiny restaurant was perpetually packed with fans of its poultry-based and vegetarian broths. (Formerly a chef at Unideli at United Noodles, Dorweiler got the idea for his novel approach to ramen thanks to many customers’ requests for a pork-free bowl.)

After a fire in the Selby Av. restaurant, Dorweiler and co-owner Asiya Persaud began hunting for a new location. In 2018, they opened Tori 44 in the former Victory 44 space in north Minneapolis. It also houses an adjacent noodle production kitchen (2203 44th Av. N., Mpls., 612-345-7078).

The Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson described both restaurants’ bowls as “easily some of the region’s most compelling ramen — complex, imaginative, beautifully composed and prodigiously satisfying.”

Tori Ramen will close Aug. 31. The roomier Tori 44 will stay open, Dorweiler said in the announcement.

“I’ve given a lot of thought to what I wanted to convey to you all, and it is this,” he wrote. “With change comes reinvention, rejuvenation of one’s mind, palate, and overall strength to endure the next challenge. We will come back stronger than ever before.”