KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian far-right supporters have held a torchlight procession in the capital to mark the birthday of a nationalist leader who sided with the Nazis during part of World War II.
The Wednesday march in Kyiv by about 1,000 far-right supporters commemorated the 111th birthday of Stepan Bandera, lauded by nationalists as a hero.
Bandera was a leader of Ukraine's nationalist movement, which included an insurgent army that for one period during the war sided with the Nazis.
Jewish groups have linked Bandera's followers to the mass murders of Jews. Ukrainian Police said the march ended peacefully and there were no arrests.
