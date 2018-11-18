Beethoven and more

The Artaria String Quartet continues its Beethoven explorations with the early Quartet Op. 18, No. 2, written when the composer was 30. In a bold juxtaposition, the recital also features the lush late romanticism of Webern's "Langsamer Satz" and String Quartet No. 1 by avant-garde Hungarian composer György Ligeti. (7:30 p.m. Mon., MacPhail Center for Music, Mpls.; $15-$20, artariaquartet.com)

All-American feast

One of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra's edgiest artistic partners, violinist Pekka Kuusisto, offers an unmissable all-American program for Thanksgiving weekend. The centerpiece is John Adams' "Shaker Loops," a classic of American minimalism featuring the composer's tongue-in-cheek speculation about how the pious sect might have looked when dancing during services. Also featured are two pieces by Chicago Symphony composer-in-residence Missy Mazzoli, and Kuusisto solos for Steve Reich's Duet for Two Violins and Strings. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; $12-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Poulenc perfection

South Korean flutist and U of M doctoral student SungAe Song plays Francis Poulenc's Flute Sonata, one of the composer's most exquisite pieces of chamber music. Also on the program is music by Karg-Elert, Widor and Reinecke. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Baroque Room, St. Paul, $10-$15, thebaroqueroom.com)

TERRY BLAIN