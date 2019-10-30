WASHINGTON — Tim Morrison owes his job at the National Security Council to President Donald Trump. But on Thursday, Morrison's testimony in the House impeachment inquiry could be central to a push to remove the president from office.
The White House adviser on Russia and Europe is the next NSC staffer to sit in the impeachment hearing hot seat
He'll be navigating between his allegiance to Trump and cooperating with a probe denounced by the president, who has directed his staff not to testify.
Regardless of what he says, GOP lawmakers will be hard-pressed to dismiss Morrison, formerly a longtime Republican staffer at the House Armed Services Committee.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Top Trump adviser next in impeachment hearing hot seat
Tim Morrison owes his job at the National Security Council to President Donald Trump. But on Thursday, Morrison's testimony in the House impeachment inquiry could be central to a push to remove the president from office.
National
Suit opposes signature check of Michigan absentee ballots
A Democratic group on Wednesday challenged Michigan laws that require the rejection of absentee ballots if the voter's signature does not match what is on file, saying the "arbitrary and standardless" rule will unconstitutionally disenfranchise many more people following an expansion of who can vote absentee.
National
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos says climate change 'probably' real
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Assembly said Wednesday that climate change is "probably" real, but that he's not sure.
National
Watchdog says Chicago cop justified in 2014 shooting death
A Chicago police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 19-year-old man on the back porch of a house in 2014, but an investigation into another officer who was at the scene is ongoing, the city's police oversight agency said.
National
Twitter bans all political advertisements
Twitter is banning all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage in proliferating highly targeted, misleading messages.