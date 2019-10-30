WASHINGTON — Tim Morrison owes his job at the National Security Council to President Donald Trump. But on Thursday, Morrison's testimony in the House impeachment inquiry could be central to a push to remove the president from office.

The White House adviser on Russia and Europe is the next NSC staffer to sit in the impeachment hearing hot seat

He'll be navigating between his allegiance to Trump and cooperating with a probe denounced by the president, who has directed his staff not to testify.

Regardless of what he says, GOP lawmakers will be hard-pressed to dismiss Morrison, formerly a longtime Republican staffer at the House Armed Services Committee.