U.S. sales of new cars and trucks fell 2 percent in February to 1.3 million, automakers said Thursday.
These were the top sellers, the number sold and the percent change from last February.
Source: Autodata Corp.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Trade war? Trump orders big tariffs on steel, aluminum
Ordering combative action on foreign trade, President Donald Trump declared Thursday the U.S. will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for American consumers and companies.
Business
Patterson's stock dives after earnings miss
The company also reported a continuing slide in revenue.
Business
Russian trolls sought to inflame debate over Dakota Access pipeline
The new report from a House committee includes previously unreleased social media posts that Russians created.
Business
Gas service stops for thousands of Dallas homes due to leaks
Natural gas service was shut down Thursday to thousands of Dallas homes following a series of leaks that has brought repeated evacuations in the wake of a house explosion that killed a 12-year-old girl.
National
States seek to lure Delta as Georgia moves ahead on threat
Some states are taking advantage of a dispute between Georgia and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines over the company's decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association, urging the airline to relocate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.