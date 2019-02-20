RIO DE JANEIRO — Top seeds Dominic Thiem of Austria, and Italy's Fabio Fognini and Marco Cecchinato were ousted in the first round of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Tuesday.

No. 1-seeded Thiem lost to Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-3, while the second-seeded Fognini was defeated by Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime 6-2, 6-3. Third-seeded Cecchinato, who won the Argentina Open on Sunday, was also eliminated by Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 7-5, 7-6 (1).

The fifth and sixth seeds also lost their matches in the tournament. Portugal's Joao Sousa was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Argentina's Guido Pella and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic lost to Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who is the fourth seed and defending champion, is expected to play later Tuesday.