SAO PAULO — Top-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal and second-seeded Malek Jaziri of Tunisia dropped out of the Brazil Open on Thursday.
Norway's Casper Ruud beat Sousa 6-3, 6-4, and Serbia's Laslo Djere outlasted Jaziri 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament.
In the semifinals, Ruud will face Bolivia's Hugo Dellien, and Djere will play Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime. Dellien beat seventh-seeded Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (3), and the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime topped Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
