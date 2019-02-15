BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria advanced to the Argentina Open quarterfinals Thursday, beating Germany's Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4.
Thiem will face Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas, a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Portugal's Joao Sousa.
Fourth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to set up a match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Ramos-Vinolas beat compatriot David Ferrer 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-3.
Ferrer promised to retire in May at the Madrid Open. The participation in the Buenos Aires tournament is one of the last of the 36-year-old's career.
