GENEVA — Top-seeded Sam Querrey lost his opening match at the rain-hit Geneva Open on Thursday, falling to Guido Pella of Argentina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4).
It was the 13th-ranked American's third straight quick exit from a clay-court event before the French Open begins on Sunday. Querrey also lost to Pella last month in Houston.
Querrey broke the left-handed Pella's serve only once as his record fell to 10-10 this year.
Pella was due back on court in the afternoon for a quarterfinal match against another American, sixth-seeded Steve Johnson.
Johnson also won Thursday morning, beating qualifier Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.