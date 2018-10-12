TIANJIN, China — Karolina Pliskova and Timea Bacsinszky both won Friday at the Tianjin Open, and they will next face each other in the semifinals.
The top-seeded Pliskova, who is still hoping to qualify for a third straight WTA Finals in Singapore, beat Katie Boulter 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 despite being down a break in the third set.
Bacsinszky, who had been sidelined for six months with a right leg injury, upset fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
Before playing in Tianjin, Bacsinszky hadn't won a tour-level match since the 2017 Wimbledon tournament.
Sabalenka was one of five players to enter the tournament with a chance to qualify for the WTA Finals, but the loss to Bacsinszky ended those chances.
Also, second-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced to the semifinals when sixth-seeded Petra Martic retired with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-2, 1-0.
Garcia will next play fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei, who also won because of a retirement. Third-seeded Elise Mertens cited a right arm injury for stopping the match while trailing 6-2, 4-0.
