TOKYO — Top-seeded Marin Cilic was knocked out of the Japan Open in the first round after losing to Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) on Tuesday.
Eighth-seeded Richard Gasquet and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka also advanced to the second round, both by beat American opposition. Gasquet defeated Denis Kudla 7-6 (10), 6-3 while Wawrinka beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4.
Also, Frances Tiafoe beat Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 6-4, and Jeremy Chardy defeated Damir Dzumhur 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Top-seeded Marin Cilic loses in 1st round at Japan Open
