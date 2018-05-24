OMAHA, Neb. — Eli Wilson drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Minnesota pitchers limited Michigan State to five hits in a 3-2 victory in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.
The top-seeded Gophers (38-13) have won 22 of 25 games and will play Thursday night against the winner of the late game between Indiana and Illinois. The eighth-seeded Spartans (20-31) meet the Indiana-Illinois loser in an elimination game.
Wilson singled to left center off Mitchell Tyranski (2-2) to drive in Ben Mazzenga, who had doubled and taken third on a wild pitch. Mazzenga was called safe at third, though television replays showed Zach Iverson tagged him before he touched the bag.
Brett Schulze (9-0) pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Jake Stevenson, and freshman closer Max Meyer got the last five outs for his conference-leading 15th save.
