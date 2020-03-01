The Bethel women's basketball team won its first MIAC playoff championship on Saturday, defeating visiting Augsburg 72-70.

The top-seeded Royals improved to 26-1 with their third victory over the Auggies this season and automatically qualified for the NCAA tournament. Second-seeded Augsburg (22-5) must hope for an at-large bid when the entire 64-team field is released on Monday.

Elizabeth Schwarz had 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Bethel, and freshman Kat Brown-Erdal scored 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting. The Royals overcame a 20-for-33 day at the free-throw line and 18 turnovers. They trailed by as many as eight points.

Jazmyn Solseth had 17 points and six rebounds for Augsburg, which lost in the title game for the second year in a row. The Auggies have never won the playoff title.

Their 22 victories tie for the most in program history.

