STRASBOURG, France — Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament on Tuesday because of a right arm injury.

Barty was replaced in the main draw by lucky loser Diana Marcinkevica.

The eighth-ranked Australian said she would not take any risk ahead of the French Open, which starts Sunday in Paris.

"I gave it my best chance, but unfortunately I wouldn't be playing my best tennis," Barty said. "I'm busy the next two months and I need to look after my body now."