STRASBOURG, France — Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty advanced to the semifinals of the Strasbourg International by beating Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-4 Thursday.
It was Barty's third consecutive straight-set win at the clay-court tournament.
"I felt very clean off the ground today and felt like that was my best match so far this week," Barty said.
The 22-year-old Australian will next face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2.
