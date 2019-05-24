Sophomore Morgan Bolduk pitched a three-hitter as eighth-seeded Eastern Connecticut State beat top-seeded St. Thomas 2-1 on Thursday in the NCAA Division III national softball tournament in Tyler, Texas. It was the opening game for both teams in the double-elimination tournament.

The Bulldogs (35-11) scored both of their runs in the top of third inning on four hits off Kierstin Anderson-Glass (26-4) to erase a 1-0 deficit. She gave up seven hits total and struck out nine in her first loss since April 5. She had won 20 straight games. Elise Barnes' RBI single in the first inning gave the Tommies (43-6) a 1-0 lead.

• Anderson-Glass was named to National Fastpitch Coaches' Association D-III All-America first team.

Augustana wins

Mary Pardo and Shannon Petersen hit home runs and Ashley Mickschl pitched a one-hitter as Augustana (S.D.) routed California-San Diego 8-0 in five innings in its first game of the Division II national softball tournament in Denver.

•Winona State shortstop Lani Van Zul was named to the NFCA and D2CCA All-America first teams. Her teammate Ali Nowak also made the D2CCA All-America first team as did catcher Maggie Kadrlik and infielder/pitcher Mickschl of Augustana.

Pitlick named MVP

Junior forward Rem Pitlick received the MVP and most determined awards at the Gophers men's hockey awards banquet. Among other award winners were Sammy Walker (top rookie), Jack Sadek and Eric Schierhorn (unsung heroes) and Mat Robson (playoffs MVP).

Two from MIAC place.

Lucas Mueller of Carleton placed second in the 10,000-meter run (30:14.68) at the NCAA Division III track and field meet in Geneva, Ohio. Steph Kretlow of St. Thomas finished third in the women's long jump (19-8¼).